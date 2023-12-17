“Ever Seen A Nuisance Sing In Other Churches?” – Prophet Fumes As Portable, Pasuma Perform At Celestial Church (Video)

A celestial prophet, Tayo Oke has expressed his disappointment over the performance of the controversial singer, Portable and Pasuma at a praise night in church.

Recall, the fuji singer and street rapper were invited to perform at the Celestial Church of Christ, Goshen Land Cathedral in Lagos State, as you may remember.

Unfortunately, a lot of internet users criticised Portable for performing at the church, claiming that it was compromising Christian principles.

In a video that has gone viral, Prophet Tayo Oke expressed his displeasure and said that he was saddened by what he saw in a church where Portable and Pasuma were seen singing.

The prophet pointed out the disregard for the outcry, as both Portable and Pasuma went ahead with their performances. He highlighted the disrespect shown by Portable, who wore their Sutana while singing Zazuu.

Prophet Tayo Oke went on to question if anyone had observed a troublemaker singing in other churches and concluded by praying for God to judge the organizers of the event.

“Despite the outcry, Portable and Pasuma still went ahead to perform at the praise night. Have you ever seen a nuisance singing in the other churches? Portable wore our Sutana and was singing Zazu. I wept when I saw him singing. God will judge the organizers,” he said in part.

