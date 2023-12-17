Tinubu, Jonathan Celebrate Buhari At 81

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, on his 81st birthday.

This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

The statement partly reads: “President Buhari is from the rarest phylum of virtuous servant-leaders.

“He has devoted his life to the service of the nation, even earning himself detention for his patriotism and service to our Fatherland.

“The emergence of leaders like my good friend, Buhari, happens only by divine orchestration. He is a man of absolute and undiluted integrity.

“His yea is yea, and his nay is nay.”

READ MORE: ‘Jonathan’s Govt Initiated VP’s Residence Project’ – Presidency Knocks Obi

Meanwhile, Former President Jonathan, in a goodwill message he personally signed yesterday, Dr. Jonathan commended ex-President Buhari for his service and commitment to the progress of Nigeria.

He said: “I am pleased to join your family, friends, well-wishers and other Nigerians to congratulate you on the occasion of your 81st birthday.

“You are a determined leader who has been resolute in national service and commitment to the progress of our country.

“As you celebrate, I salute you for your faithful stewardship to Nigeria. On behalf of my family, I wish you good health, peace and joy.”