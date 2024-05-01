Obi Inciting South-Easterners Against FG — Umahi Reacts To Coastal Highway Project Condemnation

David Umahi, Minister of Works, has posited that former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, is inciting South-East people against the Federal Government over the Lagos-Calabar coastal road project.

He disclosed this in Lagos on Wednesday during a stakeholders’ meeting on the road project.

The Federal Government commenced the construction of the 700-kilometre highway, which is expected to run through the shoreline of beach resorts in Lagos, while traversing eight other states.

Obi had on Tuesday, said the project is another example of “misplaced priority” from the government.

“It’s time to question the rationale and timing of this and similar projects. The nation is in its worst economic state in history, with poverty and hunger spreading. The basic necessities of life are beyond reach for most Nigerians.

“The sight of this insensitive demolition is heart-wrenching. Livelihoods are being wiped away, lifetime investments are being wasted, and jobs are disappearing as bulldozers roar through,” Obi said.

Also on April 22, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party said the project should not rank high on the government’s scale of preference.

On Sunday, David Umahi, Minister of Works, said the Federal Government has flagged off the demolition of structures on its right of way at the Lagos end.

On Monday, video clips of the demolition of some structures at the Landmark Beach made the rounds on social media.

Responding to Obi’s comment, Umahi said Obi supported the demolition of structures for road infrastructure while he was the Governor of Anambra.

READ ALSO: ‘Your Hypocrisy Is Incurable’ — Onanuga Tackles Obi For Condemning Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway Project

He further condemned Obi for criticising the Federal Government over the project, adding that affected property owners are already being compensated.

His words: “When you condemn people you bring judgment upon yourself and that is what he has done.

“I think he is inciting some of the south-east people that are not well informed.

“He is inciting and getting them into trouble and he does not go to fight for them.

“Wisdom is a defence. It gives light to those that practice it. I want our people to have wisdom because I’m involved.”

Umahi added that the Federal Government did not destroy the facilities of Landmark Beach, noting that only shanties on the right of way were removed.

He said the owners of Landmark Beach were not unfairly treated in the construction of the project.

According to him, the Federal Government has put a “human face” to the construction of the project by compensating affected property owners.

The Federal Government, he said, changed the project route to save some properties, adding that N2.7 billion would be paid to property owners as compensation.

“We have rerouted a number of places. At the ocean view, we saved 168 very beautiful duplexes. We have to go back to the shoreline.

“So, I wish to flag off the compensation from channel 0 to channel 3 with a total sum of N2.7 billion. That is very ambitious,” he added.

The minister said property owners who would be compensated would receive the money before 1 pm on Thursday so that contractors can commence work.