“Respect Owners Of Land, Cooperate With Sanwo-Olu” – Oba Of Lagos Urges Igbos

The Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, has charged Igbos living in the state to cooperate with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s led administration and respect the owners of the land.

The monarch denied notion that the state’s government would intentionally demolish their properties, emphasizing that cooperation is essential.

Oba Akiolu made this known while receiving the President-General of Ohanaeze, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu at his Palace, on Saturday.

He said: “We know Igbos are very hard working, but you have to respect the land owners. We have identified the problem in Nigeria, and what we want is a solution.

“I am appealing to you in the name of God. The governor cannot deliberately destroy your property. Just play according to the rules of the game.

“To the Igbo, anybody who wishes the best for Lagos is a Lagosian.

“I assure Ndigbo that nobody will maliciously mistreat you. All of you should cooperate with the Lagos government to move the state forward.“

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that some Igbos in Lagos have been accusing Governor Sanwolu of ethnic profiling amidst building demolitions in the state.

However, the state government has refuted the claims, noting that it is about environmental cleansing and for the safety of the people.

Recall that earlier this year, Lagos state government has recorded many reports of building collapse, suspected to be caused by poor estate developers.