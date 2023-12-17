“I’m Spending My December With My Grandma” – Burna Boy

Popular Afrobeats artist, Damini Ogulu, widely known as Burna Boy, has shared his holiday plans, revealing that he intends to spend the festive season with his grandmother.

The Grammy award winner led this out on Sunday, via his X page, saying that his grandmother had always wanted him back home.

Highlighting the sentimental background to his hit song, “Thanks,” Burna Boy said: “My Grandma used to be the one crying for me to come back home, now she’s on edge every time I come back home and is already asking when I’m leaving.

“This is why I made “Thanks”.

“I’m rolling with only her this December for peace to reign.