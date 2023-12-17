“It’s My Era Of Supernatural Abundance” – Nancy Isime Declares As She Celebrates 32nd Birthday

Celebrity and Nollywood actress, Nancy Isime is having a great time celebrating her 32nd birthday today.

She posted beautiful photos of herself on her Instagram page, along with a caption that revealed her plans for the next phase of her life.

She said she is blessed, favoured, content, and happy in this new chapter, which she called her Era of Supernatural Abundance.

She wrote: “This is 32. Blessed, Favored, Content, Happy. This Chapter is called my Era of Supernatural Abundance.”

Mary Njoku, Iyabo Ojo, Mo Abudu, Chioma Akpotha, AY Comedian, Rita Dominic, amongst other celebrities took to her comment section to celebrate the actress.

READ MORE: Burna Boy’s Ex, Stefflon Don Finally Reveals How She Got Her Rolls Royce

See comments below:

iyaboojofespris said: “Happy Birthday beautiful ❤️”

ritadominic wrote: “Happy birthday darling ❤️”

moabudu wrote: “My darling ❤️❤️❤️, wishing you the happiest of birthdays 🥳. I pray God continues to bless you now and always 🙏🏾. All my love ❤️”

realwarripikin said: “Happy birthday Nancy my Lover❤️❤️❤️”

moyolawalofficial penned: “Happy birthday boo 😍😍”

SEE POST: