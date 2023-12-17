Burna Boy’s Ex, Stefflon Don Finally Reveals How She Got Her Rolls Royce

Popular British rapper and Burna Boy’s ex-girlfriend, Stefflon Don, surprised many after revealing the incredible story of how she acquired her multimillion-dollar Rolls Royce.

The musician, it would be recalled, received a brand new Rolls Royce Cullinan for her 32nd birthday. The car was a gift from a yet-to-be-identified lover of hers.

However, some tabloids have alluded that the car was given to her by her ex boyfriend, Burna Boy and they had further claimed that she and the Nigerian singer are back together.

In a widely shared post, Stefflon Don astonished many by disclosing the exact method by which she obtained the Rolls Royce.

She shared a chat with her friend wherein she noted that what had gotten her the car was her good female genitalia.

emerald_g_onyi commented: “Shey she say him preek small😂 e don grow?”

Only1Afrika wrote: “Some pux.x.ies are very hard to let go for real. That’s when you start hearing.. you don’t know this girl better than me, i know she can be annoying sometimes but she’s a very good girl, i know her”

lewapearl said: “Una no go shame this one now … if na Naija influencers now… bottles would be flying everywhere”

preshlena remarked: “Them no born burna well to buy woman this kind gift. Him mama no go gree”

raphael_1 state: “This one pass wig and hand bag”