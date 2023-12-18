Speculations Of Dating Trend As Neo And Beauty Makes Public Appearance

Neo Akpofure and Beauty Tukura, the lovebirds of Big Brother Naija, have sparked speculations amongst fans after being spotted together.

The pair, who made waves on Instagram a few months ago when they unfollowed each other, have reconciled and made their first public appearance together.

Both of them were seen together at an event; they seemed to be in love as they made their way inside the building while holding hands. At one point during the event, the couple even shared a kiss.

Neo’s sister, Venita Akpofure hailed him and Beauty for finding a way back to each other despite challenges.

She wrote: “Nelly and Burna you do this one I love “Love”. I can “Awwwwwwwnnn” in peace Omg can u guys stop Thinking this is code. I’m Being for real. After all d time & challenges that passed, they found their way back. As 4 d other matter, I ship them die sha They love each other & look great 2getha. I wish them success& pray the bases are accommodating And if your faves ship makes you “unstan” them, then truth is they were never REALLY your fave. Love is Love. It doesn’t discriminate. I love people against my own will and better judgement all the time. It really does not discriminate at all. Very annoying fact.”

The couple’s fans are also ecstatic about the news and have weighed in on social media.

Below are some comments…

Truly jawdropping said: “Tbaj, sorry don’t cry”

Lima Lush wrote: “Omo Tbaj will not like this”

Classic Barbie wrote: “Imagine how beautiful their kids will be”

SEE POST AND VIDEO: