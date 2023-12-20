“I’m 31 Years Old; I Want Peace” – Davido Says As 30BG Fans Drag Him For Promoting Wizkid’s New Song

Renowned musician, David Adeleke, engaged in verbal exchange with his followers as they voice their displeasure following his promotion of Wizkid’s new single on all of his social media platforms.

Recall that the two titans of the Nigerian music industry recently hung together at a club, having a great time and acting like the best of friends.

Their meetup had caused a great jubilation among fans of both singers who have been at odds with each other for sometime.

In a bid to foster their friendship, Davido promoted Wizkid’s song, Davido took to his Twitter page to give a heads up about Wizkid’s song that’s set to drop.

He tweeted …

“New wiz Friday !!! Wtf!!! Replay ALL WEEKEND !!”

This sparked mixed reactions from his fans. Notably, one fan, @@DaddyZee01 wrote: “Davido u dey gba fr .”

Davido replied …

“YOUR FATHER DEY GBA … NAH U KNOW IM 31 YEARS OLD … I WANT PEACE”

Another, Junimill wrote: “This man lowkey dey make stanship hard person o

Wooooo make I go back to my simping and bombing jare”

Davido blasted him with: “Fu.ck off then …. Ur not a fan”

Check out post below …