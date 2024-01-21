“85% Of Women Want To Leave Their Marriages” – Jaiye Kuti

Famous Nollywood actress Jaiye Kuti spoke on the hardships many women face in their marriages and how most would prefer a divorce at some point.

The actress admitted in a recent interview that cultural differences are the main reason why most couples struggle in marriage.

Jaiye Kuti backed up her claim with the assertion that after marriage, a couple gets to know one another better than they did during courtship. She emphasised that a lot of women might find these components challenging.

Using herself as an example, Jaiye explained that she attempted to leave her marriage three times but ended up staying in it.

She continued by saying that men, on the other hand, make it look easy to end a marriage because of their self-serving urge to cheat.

In her words;

“If you ask hundred women, 85% wants to exit their marriage. I even tried to leave like thrice. The issue is when you marry someone from a different tradition and when a man wants to get married, he would treat and pamper a woman well but the second marriage and children are involved, everyone will start to show their true colours. Also, men can be egocentric in nature; and also can’t be stopped from cheating.”

See you interview below…