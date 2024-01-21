“I Featured In ‘Brotherhood’ To Test My Acting Skills” – Basketmouth Reveals

Bright Okpocha, also known as Basketmouth, is a well-known comedian who has revealed the reason he featured in a Nollywood movie, Brotherhood, he also disclosed he will be releasing three movies this year.

He stated in an interview with Sunday Scoop,

“I featured in Brotherhood mostly because I was curious to see if I could pull it off, and I want to believe I did. Maybe when I get a good script with a daring character, I just might take a shot at acting again.

“However, I will be producing at least three movies this year, starting with A Ghetto Love Story. The rest will be announced as time goes on. We have some exciting projects coming up. My team and I have been working tirelessly for a couple of years now preparing for 2024. It will be a year to remember for sure. I am embarking on a new journey and I am desperately looking forward to it.”

He continued, “I have been doing comedy for 25 years now, and I think I’ve had a good taste of it already. I believe it is time to explore new opportunities in music and movies.”

The comedian went on to say that he had experimented with a concept by dying his hair white.