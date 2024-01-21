NAF Kills Kaduna Notorious Kidnap Kingpin, Others In Kaduna Community

The Nigerian Air Force on Sunday, disclosed that the air strikes carried out by the air component of Operation Whirl Punch have neutralized a well-known terrorist and kidnap kingpin famously known as Janari and several members of his syndicate.

Janari was said to have masterminded several kidnappings within Kaduna state as well as the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

In a statement made available by the NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Vice Marshal, Edward Gabkwet, stated that the order to strike was given after Janari and his cohorts were seen, gathering to launch an attack on the citizens.

READ MORE: NAF Eliminates Terrorist Kingpin, Others In Niger Air Strike

Gabkwet said: “Air strikes undertaken by the air component of Operation Whirl Punch, on Thursday, January 18, 2024, have neutralized a well-known terrorist and kidnap kingpin popularly known as Janari and several members of his syndicate.

“Further exploitation revealed that they were massing up for a likely attack or kidnapping of vulnerable civilians, hence the need to immediately attack the location. Intelligence received after the strike revealed that Janari was indeed eliminated alongside several other terrorists/kidnappers.”