NAF Eliminates Terrorist Kingpin, Others In Niger Air Strike

The Air Component of Operation Whirl Punch has eliminated a dreaded terrorist and kidnap kingpin, identified as Yellow Jambros, through a airstrikes located in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger.

It was gathered that the NAF Spokesman, Edward Gabkwet, made this known in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja.

Gabkwet said that the terrorists met their waterloo while attempting to cross the Jikudna river in Galadima Kogo district, en route Wurukuvhi area of Chikun LGA of Kaduna state.

The force spokesperson added that Jambros and his associates were trailed from Zamfara into Niger state.

READ MORE: NAF Jet Bombs Kaduna Villagers During Maulud Celebration

The statement reads: “At Kusasu, 5 other motorcycle-riding terrorists joined Yellow Jambros’ convoy, bringing the total number of motorcycles to 18, which then headed to the bank of River Jikudna.

“At the river bank, the terrorists and their 18 motorcycles boarded a large motor-powered canoe in an attempt to cross and link up with other terrorists across the river.

“It was at this point that the authorization to undertake a strike was given. The precision strike was adjudged effective as it neutralized Yellow Jambros and his colleagues, destroyed their motorcycles and sank the boat.”

“Though it was unusual for terrorists riding in a convoy of 18 motorcycles to travel in broad daylight, it was apparent that Yellow Jambros and his cohorts had assumed that air strikes were suspended following the unfortunate incident at Tudun Biri in Kaduna State and wanted to exploit the perceived window of opportunity.”