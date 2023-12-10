NDLEA Intercepts Businessman With Cocaine At Enugu Airport

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has revealed that its operatives intercepted cocaine belonging to a member of a drug trafficking organisation, at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, on Saturday.

The anti-drug agency disclosed that a businessman, identified as Augustine Justine Emeka, 44, who claimed he deals in copper wire, was arrested at the airport upon his arrival from Douala, Cameroon, via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on an Ethiopia Airlines plane with the 12 consignments, consisting of 797 pellets of cocaine weighing 17.6 kilograms.

However, Femi Babafemi, the NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, disclosed this on Sunday.

“During preliminary interview, the suspect admitted that the cocaine consignments were for delivery to 12 different persons in the country”.