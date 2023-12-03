NDLEA Uncovers Illicit Drugs Concealed In Dolls, Local Soap, Milo Tins (Photos)

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has revealed that crooked attempts by drug syndicates to export illicit substances, including various quantities of methamphetamine and opioids concealed in hems of new jeans trousers, dolls, buttons, local soap and tins of milo beverage to Europe, United Arab Emirate and Asia have been thwarted by its operatives at some courier firms in Lagos.

Some of the consignments intercepted by NDLEA operatives of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation (DOGI), at courier houses in the state, include: tramadol 225mg concealed in hems of new jeans trousers heading to Cyprus; shipment of cannabis sativa hidden in heads of dolls going to Dubai, UAE; sachets of tramadol 225mg buried in tins of milo beverage going to UAE and another set of same drug hidden in local soap also going to UAE, as well as a consignment of methamphetamine concealed in buttons heading to Hong Kong.

It was gathered that the spokesperson for the anti-drug agency, Femi Babafemi, revealed in a statement on Sunday.

He further noted that a shipment of another illicit substance coming from Florida, USA, was intercepted at a courier firm while the recipient, Daniel Ogi, was tracked by NDLEA officers and arrested at 5 Akeem Shittu Street, Ajao Estate Lagos on Friday, 24th November 2023.

Babafemi said: “Operatives in Lagos on Friday 1st December also arrested a drug kingpin, Okechukwu Ogala, 56, who specialises in exploiting and recruiting young citizens to export meth to Asian countries.

“He was arrested at Blue Moon Hotel in Okota area of Lagos with 60 wraps of methamphetamine weighing 1.009 kilograms.

“In another operation in Lagos, operatives on Friday 1st December recovered 393kgs of cannabis in a shop at Akala, Mushin while a suspect, Justin Enuonye, who deals in Canadian Loud was arrested by the police at Victoria Island and transferred to Lagos Command of NDLEA on Friday 1st December with 154 parcels weighing 92kgs.

“A team of NDLEA operatives also intercepted a vehicle at Oyingbo area of Lagos and recovered 108kgs of cannabis from it, while 675 kilograms of the same substance were recovered from the store of a wanted dealer, Wahab Olota at Adedoja area of Mushin, Lagos.”