“Why All Seven Men You Dated Dumped You” – Michael Uba Tells Tolanibaj

Actor and comedian, Michael Uba, has revealed to reality star Tolanibaj the reasons behind her seven men-dates’ breakups.

Recall that Tolanibaj, in the recent episode of the Bahd And Boujee Podcast co-hosted by her and actress Moet Abebe, revealed how she has dated seven men and thought every one of them was her future husband but they always left her.

She further said that since there are now only remnants in the dating pool, all the good men have already been taken.

In response, Michael Uba told the reality star to sit down and ask herself some questions if she believed that all seven men were the issue.

The cast of the popular comedy series, “Jenifa’s Diary” also cited Tolanibaj’s admission that her sole contribution to her relationship is her sweet p*ssy, and pointed out that this could also be the problem.

READ MORE: Isreal DMW Reacts Following Ex-Wife’s Sheila Declaration Of Being Single

In his words: “You’ve been with 7 men and dey are all d problem? Sit and ask urself questions. Sometimes having bad experiences in relationships doesn’t necessarily mean u are a bad person, sometimes u have a poor choice in picking partners, sometimes u don’t know how to date, sometimes u just don’t know wat it takes to keep a relationship, and finally sometimes the only tin u bring to d table is ur *coughs*….if u know u know.”

SEE POST: