Isreal DMW Reacts Following Ex-Wife’s Sheila Declaration Of Being Single

Isreal DMW, Davido’s logistic manager, has ridiculed his estranged wife Sheila Courage after announcing that she is single in the midst of their messy divorce.

This is coming after Sheila took to her Instagram page to share a video of her singing while declaring her relationship status as single but not searching.

However, Israel allegedly responded by cursing out his divorced wife and any man who come into contact with her, even though he hasn’t received his money back for the bride price.

In the now-deleted Instastory post, the heartbroken man ridiculed Sheila of being a terrible wife who is only excellent are doing perfect makeup.

In his words, “Any man who nears you dies untimely death except if I didn’t pay ur full bride price. Except if there’s no Edo anceestor. Cooking total rubbish, dirtiness 100 percent, respect zero, makeup 100 percent good, telling lies 100 percent.”



