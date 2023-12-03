“I’m A Single Mother Of Four, Billionaires Dey Rush Me” – Sandra Iheuwa Advices Single Moms

Popular businesswoman, Sandra Iheuwa has disclosed how she’s being chased up and down by billionaires despite having 4 kids from different men, as she penned down powerful advice to single moms around the globe.

The pretty socialite, it will be remembered, is a baby mama to Ubi Franklin, and an ex to the popular businessman, Steve Thompson.

Her past relationships had produced four kids. She hasn’t made any revelation as to whether she’s currently seeing someone.

She used her social media page to lavishly compliment herself.

Sandra revealed that despite having four kids, there are many men chasing after her, and many of them are billionaires.

After making this revelation, she inspired other single mothers worldwide to not let their circumstances hold them back.

She penned …

“I’m a mother of 4….men dey rush me no just men….Billionaires. #Nocap.

As a single mother, do not limit yourself, do better and be better and things will fall into place”

See her post below …