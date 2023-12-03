Yhemolee Gifts GOE N1m Hours After Receiving N20M From Wizkid (Video)

Well-known socialite, Yhemolee, has given upcoming hypeman GOE, an extra N1 million today, being a lucky day for him.

Earlier, it was reported that GOE made a track where he praised Wizkid and received the whopping sum of N20M as a gift from the singer.

In a recent development, the hypeman revealed that he was opportune to meet Wizzy and following their meeting, Yhemolee blessed him with bails of cash.

While flaunting the cash on his live Instagram session, GOE revealed that he was handed brand new bails on money that amounts to N1M.

“We just left Wizkid and Yhemolee dashed me N1M. There are people in this world; so some things are meant to reach everyone. Don’t rush in this life,” he said in part.

Watch the video below …