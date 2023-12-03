Iyabo Ojo Composes Song For Wizkid After He Gifted Hypeman N20M (Video)

Veteran Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has entered the studio to make her own song for the famous Afrobeat singer, Wizkid.

This is coming hours following the N20M Wizkid credited GOE for making a viral music track praising the international music act who is currently on a vacation break.

Moved by the cash gift, Iyabo Ojo hit the studio to make her own next viral praise track for Wizzy with the hopes of getting an acknowledgement too.

In a live session, the mother of two was seen freestyling to her newly curated song for Wizkid as she’s seen giving her fans a sneak peek.

The video has since sparked mixed reactions as many found the move hilarious while others applauded the Nollywood actress.

READ MORE: “I’m Single But Not Searching” – Isreal DMW’s Ex-Wife, Sheila (Video)

See reactions below,

skushi_ex noted: “When Carter Efe wey sing better song no see shishi 😂😂.”

iamelmuller wrote: “This woman just dey use scope dey beg BIG Wiz for Money 💰💰🤑😂😂😂 Sope Otilor.”

thatjudith22 said: “She sef go like collect the 20meters 🦅😂”

og_d_001 stated: “We when normal for the country nor reach 5again😂.”

pelle_richie_01 noted: “Omo if wizzy no give her money na cheating 😂.”

Watch the video below …