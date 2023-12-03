“I’m Single But Not Searching” – Isreal DMW’s Ex-Wife, Sheila (Video)

The estranged ex-wife of Isreal DMW, Sheila Courage has declared her relationship status as ‘single, not searching but complicated’ days after their public saga.

Recall that a few days prior, the well-known pair revealed their marital problems on Instagram, dragging themselves back and forth about the issues that ultimately led to their dissolution in less than a year.

In a recent development, Sheila took to her Instagram page to share her newfound favourite song by an up-and-coming singer, Real B, titled ‘Complicated.’

While making a statement using the song’s lyrics, Isreal DMW’s ex boldly sang along saying, “I’m single not searching, it’s still complicated.”

The video has since sparked mixed reactions from netizens who flooded her page to applaud the bold move of exiting the marriage while others mocked her.

Reactions as Sheila sings to being single but not searching

hypeman.morgan noted: “She actually left after taking Israel’s face, see resemblance abeg.”

nnenna_blinks_ penned: “Lol looks like what she wanted all along “ The social media lime light. Well Enjoy the moment Mama and make good use of it. Anything wey go up go come down. All the best.”

effedeborah siad: “She looks like Isreal so much.. They both have four corner head.”

king_jozef stated: “We know the truth but we just wanna beat around the bush…. Baby girl married Israel coz he was affiliated to David in some way. It was her get out plan to stardom and being an influencer. She took her time to study Israel, she knew he wasn’t well schooled and despite his few travels with David, he is still not very exposed mentally. She knew Israel will buy the virgin card, boy this girl planned everything! Coz tell me , what exactly would have attracted a 21yr old to a man like Israel ???”

Watch video,