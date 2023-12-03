Wizkid Gifts Man Who Dropped Hype Song For Him With N20m (Video)

Popular Nigerian artiste, Wizkid, has given a young man a helping hand for dedicating a hype song to him.

It all started when the hype man, @money gee, posted a video on his Instagram page complimenting Big Wiz with his melodic voice and rhythms.

Wizkid, who is presently on break from music, took to his comment section a few minutes after the video was released and wrote, “20Meter for u.”

However, in a recent video, it was captured the young man being overjoyed with popular comedian, Salo, when Wizkid bestowed a considerable amount of N20 million on him.

READ MORE: I’ve Dated Seven Men, None Married Me – Tolanibaj

The video made its way across the internet as social media users showered enconium on Wizkid following his kind gesture.

Reacting to the post:

favourite_fav123 said, “Una don believe say machala na talk and do now Abi..my Oga no Dey give small money”.

real_fave said, “We don’t do 2m lol, big wiz @wizkidayo we love ”.

beckyogpounds said, “My daddy yoo”.

bah_mee_ said, “You think say na play play, okay just dey play”.

ozil_baby_ said, “Congratulations, anything you know how to do keep doing it”.

migos9_ said, “My fav no Dey make mouth once he said zzz gone forget is gone”.

Watch the video below: