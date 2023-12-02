I’ve Dated Seven Men, None Married Me – Tolanibaj

Big Brother Naija reality star, Tolani Shobajo, popularly known as Tolanibaj has lamented that all the men she dated in the past ended up not marrying her.

According to the 30-year old disc jockey, she dated seven and thought every one of them was her future husband.

The media personality in the latest episode of the Bahd And Boujee Podcast she co-hosted with actress Moet Abebe, said she has come to the conclusion that what is now left in the dating pool is “remnants.”

She however stressed that all the good men are taken.

Her words: “I feel like in the dating pool, we are left with remnants. The good ones are married. We hopped on the train too late. I have dated like seven guys and I thought they were the ones…”

The guest on the podcast, actor Daniel Etim-Effiong, inferred: “Tbaj, the problem can not be all these seven guys. Maybe, the problem is you.”