Davido Conferred With ‘Outstanding Georgia Citizen’

David Adeleke, better known by his stage name Davido, is currently over the moon after receiving the title of “Outstanding Georgia Citizen.”

Davido, the “Unavailable” crooner, attended the Georgia State General Assembly meeting to accept the honour.

In a video posted on the official Instagram page of the singer, which captured the moment on December 1st, 2023.

The members of the parliament all stood up and clapped for Davido after he was awarded the “Outstanding Georgia Citizen” certificate, which was a joyous occasion for him.

Captioning the video, “Davido wrote; This morning I attended the U.S state of Georgia General assembly meeting with the Georgia House of Representatives and Georgia state senate to be recognized as an ‘Outstanding Georgia Citizen’ … God is good. 🇺🇸🌎🇳🇬.”

See the reactions below.

iamtrinityguy: OUTSTANDING GEORGIA CITIZEN,Davido nla,Apatapiti,Erin nla,my Oga 🙌🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️.

officialtoyinadewale: 👏👏👏👏Osheyyyyy Omo mi, Ogo Agbaye, congratulations son 🎊💐🎈❤️❤️❤️.

olayinka_a4labi: 👏👏👏 congratulations.

thecuteabiola: CONGRATULATIONS O.B.O 🙌🙌🙌🙌 abeg later tonight ehn . Just relax well and try watch my new movie shattered innocence to calm your self baba ! E sure for you ❤️.

omonioboli: Congratulations 001 🎉🎉🎉🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 baddest! ⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.

