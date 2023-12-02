Mercy Eke Reveals Difference Between My Old And New Range Rover, Slams Troll

Popular BBNaija star, Mercy Eke, has addressed the claims that she painted her previous SUV a different colour. She therefore explained the distinction between a Range Rover Velar and a Sports.

It would be recalled that the actress bought herself an early Christmas gift of a Range Rover Sport some hours ago after which she was accused of repainting her old car.

She took to the microblogging platform, X, to address a controversial doctor who wrongly accused her, Mercy Eke noted that her old Range Rover was a Velar, unlike the new one which is a Sports.

She proceeded to emphasize how the social media critic is an educated illiterate for not knowing the difference between the two distinct editions of the SUV.

She wrote;

“IGNORANCE of the highest level..educated illiterate, the audacity to mention my name. How will you know the diff btw RR velar and RR sport ..capping from your nose. Now you will talk about me forever .. ask questions.., obsession 123>>>gooooo🥂,” she wrote.