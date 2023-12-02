DJ Cuppy Opens Up On Failed Engagement To Ex, Ryan Taylor (Video)

Nigerian disc jockey and producer Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, professionally known as DJ Cuppy has disclosed that although she got engaged about a year ago, she is however no longer engaged.

In a widely shared video on the internet, DJ Cuppy discussed her life experiences, educational background, acceptance into a globally renowned university, and the moment she nearly failed her degree.

She emphasized that life is full of ups and downs and uncertainties, which she’s ready for, adding that about a year ago, she was in a relationship and engaged, but is no longer engaged to anyone.

This news is coming shortly after her ex-boyfriend, Ryan Taylor, whom she was formerly engaged to, recently revealed reasons for breaking up with DJ Cuppy and his experiences with his other ex-girlfriends.

In response to the female celebrity’s statements, fans and well-wishers flooded the comment section of the post with words of support and encouragement.

See some reactions below:

@NdukaIbekwe: “Pretty no worries at all another person person wey go engage you and marry u straight is coming ok.”

@EbisikeIj: “Don’t worry, when it’s your time it won’t take one year.”

@incarnate_13: “Money no dey buy love.”

@Ahujachim: “Keep it private and see it work out.”

@ifyuzy: “Everyone’s journey is different, we keep learning.”

@elmannygram: “You got Engaged after 2days of meeting the guy, how that one wan take work baby boo.”

Watch Video,