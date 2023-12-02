“I Made Gyrate, Essence, Soco, Nowo In A Night, Sometimes I Make Like Two Bangers A Night” – Wizkid (Video)

Nigerian singer and songwriter Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, known as Wizkid, recently revealed in an exclusive chat on December 1, that he created his hit songs ‘Gyrate,’ ‘Essence,’ ‘Soco,’ and ‘Nowo’ in one night.

In reference to the craft of songwriting, he said that he usually wakes up in the middle of the night and writes two or three hits, following his intuition.

He said that he knew that “Essence” would become a hit song in response to the question of how much he knew his song would impact people. Hell yeah, he exclaimed.

He went on to add that he even forgot he made a song but when he tweeted that ‘he and Tems made magic,’ it got people’s attention. However, he added that he’s been in the art for 10 years.

READ MORE: “Two Years And No Justice” – Relative Of Late Sylvester Oromoni Speaks

He said: “I made Gyrate and Essence in one night, I made Soco and Nowo in one night sometimes in a night I make like two bangers”

Watch Video,

https://x.com/akpraisemedia/status/1730870772359426230?s=46&t=0Ses2497mFDgd6BL-n_Bqg