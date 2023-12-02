“Were You Released To Start Madness Again?” – Miyetti Allah Knocks Sunday Igboho

The National President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Abdullahi Bello Bodejo has reacted to the notice issued by Sunday Igboho to Fulani herders to quit Yoruba land.

Bodejo stated that the Nigerian constitution has given all citizens the right to live in any part of the country and pursue his or her legitimate endeavours.

Disclosing this on Friday, the Miyetti Allah leader said that some people were trying to use Igboho to heat up the situation.

According to him: “Nigeria has a constitution, which gives every citizen the right to live in any part of the country to pursue his or her legitimate endeavours.

“So, Sunday Igboho was released to come and start his madness again, and start giving some people quit notice; it seems that some people are trying to use him.

“If he were from another country, he could have been ignored, but since he is a Nigerian, he is supposed to know that Nigeria has a constitution that says everybody has the right to stay anywhere in the country.

“However, if that person commits any crime, the security agencies are supposed to arrest and charge him to court.

“I don’t know the reason Sunday Ighoho is acting like this, he wants to be a Yoruba hero. He should realise that the current president is a Yoruba man. Yoruba have very intelligent elders and they would not act the way Igboho is acting.

“I call on the president to use the security agencies to call Ighoho to order. Fulani have lost so many lives and property in that area.”