“Two Years And No Justice” – Relative Of Late Sylvester Oromoni Speaks

A relative of the late Sylvester Oromoni, who died as a result of alleged bullying by senior pupils at Dowen College in Lagos, whose username on microblogging platform X, is @perrieonoromoni has spoken out two years later.

In a series of tweets posted on November 30, @perrieonoromoni revealed that one of the accused uncles had advised the deceased’s father to put the matter behind him.

On December 1, 2021, it was reported that a 12-year-old boy, pupil at Dowen College in Lagos was allegedly bullied to death by senior colleagues.

The relative has now claimed online that it has been two years and they have still not gotten justice.

He penned;

“2 years!!! 2 years of pain, anger, excruciating emotional torment and non ending pursuit for justice. I have always known how corrupt and useless the Nigerian justice system is but I never imagined I’d experience it first hand. This boys father was told in court by one of the Accused uncle to forget about the case. Said they’ve got over a million dollars to fight and defend themselves till the world ends. An autopsy was carried out when sly died but was ordered to be done again in Lagos where not only was the result different, each of the families of Accused has their own pathologist present. We got to see how the Nigerian bar association tried to disrupt the case, how the judge called in sick almost every court date, how witnesses were intimidated and basically harassed by the army of lawyers of the 5 accused boys.”

