Soldiers Take Over Kogi REC’s Residence After Attack

The Kogi State Police Command has confirmed the reported attack on the residence of Independent National Electoral Commission’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Gabriel Longpet.

Confirming the incident to Newsmen on Friday, in Lokoja, the Commissioner of Police, Bethrand Onuoha, described the incident as very unfortunate and wicked.

He explained that the attackers came to the REC’s residence around 3:00 a.m. on yesterday, but met stiff resistance from security operatives.

Onuoha said: “The joy of it all is that the hoodlums did not succeed in their nefarious act as my officers gallantly repelled their attack and burnt the vehicle they came with.

“Right now, there are soldiers stationed in the house alongside our personnel to keep watch and ensure safety.

“Again, all the junctions around the house and INEC office have heavily armed soldiers and policemen keeping watch to forestall any eventuality.”