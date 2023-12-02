Demolition: “Avoid Buildings Not Supervised By Lagos Govt.” – Sanwo-Olu Warns Artisans

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has issued a warning against engaging in building projects that lack supervision from the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA).

The Governor made this known at a stakeholder’s engagement, themed: “Achieving Building Compliance: A Task for All Stakeholders,” organised by LASBCA on Friday.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Enterprise Geographic Information System (E-GIS) and Planning Matters, Babatunde Olajide, Governor Sanwo-Olu emphasized the importance of the engagement, highlighting artisans as crucial stakeholders capable of monitoring construction sites effectively.

He said: “In the event of building collapses, not only do we witness loss of lives, but artisans also face a loss of livelihood and credibility.

“They tend to avoid projects without proper approval. Therefore, any project with approval that lacks supervision by LASBCA officials should be steered clear of.”

“Please rise against injustice, don’t keep quiet when things are being done wrong on site because if you keep quiet and the building collapses a lot of people may die.”