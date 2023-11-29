“Demolition Not Targeted At Any Group” – Lagos Govt

The Lagos State Government has revealed that the demolished buildings in the state were not approved by any of its agencies, adding that the structures were rushed during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020.

It was gathered that the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development in the state, Oluyinka Olumide, led this out during an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme today.

Olumide added that the demolished buildings in the state were constructed without approval from any of its agencies, and they were hastily erected during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020.

He said: “We will not demolish any approved building, that’s for sure. So, if there is anybody who claims that their buildings were approved and demolished, let them come forward.”

“Buildings not done within the confines of the law are subject to demolition.”

“Anybody can own a building in Lagos so long as you follow the laid-down rules. It’s unfortunate that maybe what we have done in recent times will concern those from certain parts of the country.”

“Those buildings causing this uproar are buildings rushed during the COVID period when activities of enforcement officers were at a low ebb because of restrictions on movement, and you could see that when those buildings were demolished, nobody has come forward to say they were demolished under approval.”