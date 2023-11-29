UCL: Man United’s Last-16 Hopes Suffer Set Back After 3-3 Draw With Galatasaray

Two Andre Onana errors and a thunderous strike from Kerem Akturkoglu, in Istanbul, left Manchester United’s Champions League hopes hanging by a thread as they twice blew two-goal advantages to draw 3-3 at Galatasaray.

Erik ten Hag’s side did so much right and twice held a two-goal lead but errors from Onana threw the Turkish club lifelines to leave United bottom of Group A with their hopes of reaching the knockout phase in the balance before their final game at home to Bayern Munich.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that if Copenhagen beat Bayern Munich at Allianz Arena later on Wednesday, Manchester United will be knocked out of the competition with a game to spare, although they could still qualify for the Europa League.

United, as they did in their last Champions League game in Copenhagen, were in a commanding position early on after superb strikes from Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes inside the first 18 minutes.

Onana’s poor attempt to stop Hakim Ziyech’s free-kick put Galatasaray back in contention before half-time but United looked to have gained control again in a hostile atmosphere when Scott McTominay turned in Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s cross 10 minutes after the break to make it 3-1.

However Ziyech was gifted a second goal from another free-kick after second blunder from Onana, who made a hapless attempt to keep the ball out, before Galatasaray substitute Kerem Akturkoglu’s explosive finish brought them level with 19 minutes left.

In a dramatic end-to-end finale, Wilfried Zaha missed a chance for Galatasaray and Fernandes struck the upright as United’s Champions League destiny was taken out of their own hands.