Abuja-Based Kano Man Nabbed In Bauchi After Stealing Car From Kaduna Mosque

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force in Bauchi State have arrested Ibrahim Mohammed, a 25-year-old indigene of Kano State, for stealing a car at a mosque in Zaria Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Mohammed, who hails from Unguwan Gyadi-Gyadi in Kano State but resides in Gwarinpa, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, was arrested by operatives attached to the Tilden Fulani Police Divisional Headquarters after he stole the vehicle and fled with it.

The Bauchi State Police Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakil, disclosed these in a statement to newsmen on Wednesday.

According to Wakil, the owner of the vehicle, a Toyota Vibe, parked it to observe the sunset prayers in a mosque but Mohammed stole it and was intercepted by the police after they received a signal on the incident from Kaduna.

“On November 28, 2023, at about 0841hrs, credible intelligence available at the division’s disposal that a motor vehicle Toyota Vibe brand, red in colour with number plate MRR 227 AA was reported to have been stolen from a mosque on November 24, 2023, in Zaria local government area of Kaduna state.

READ ALSO: One Killed In Fresh Kano Protest Over Appeal Court Judgement

“The vehicle was stolen when the owner parked at the mosque to observe sunset prayer. Upon receiving the report, operatives attached to the division led by the Divisional Police Officer intensified stop-and-search on the highway linking Bauchi and Plateau states.

“As luck ran out of the suspect, the vehicle alongside the suspect was intercepted along the highway. Thus, the suspect is identified as Ibrahim Mohammed (25), male, of Unguwan Gyadi-Gyadi Kano State but residing in Gwarinpa, FCT Abuja.

“During the preliminary investigation, the suspect confessed to have stolen the said vehicle at the mosque premises in Zaria Kaduna state. The vehicle was thoroughly searched and a document of the vehicle was equally recovered,” the statement read.

According to him, the Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, Auwal Mohammed, directed that the suspect be transferred to Kaduna state for further investigation and prosecution.