One Killed In Fresh Kano Protest Over Appeal Court Judgement

One person has been confirmed dead in a protest that stormed Kano State over an Appeal Court verdict sacking Governor Abba Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Recall that two weeks ago, the Court upheld the decision of the tribunal, led by Justice Oluyemi Akintan Osadebay, which had initially dismissed Yusuf on September 20, 2023.

The tribunal invalidated 165,663 votes for Yusuf, the candidate of NNPP, citing lack of proper authorization by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Following the court’s verdict, security forces thwarted some planned demonstrations to maintain order.

Despite police’s warnings, protests resumed, with demonstrators voicing their support for Yusuf and demanding justice.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, protesters gathered in some locations across the state with placards having inscriptions like ‘Our mandate must restored’, ‘Kano voted for Abba’, injustice exposed in CTC’, amongst others.

The deceased, identified as Salisu Rabiu, known as a footballer is one of the persons shot by policemen dispersing protesters.

It was gathered policemen were seen standing at various entrances of the state, as protesters blocked the road linking to Katsina State, preventing commuters from traveling.