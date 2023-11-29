“Wizkid On Same Level As Michael Jackson, Drake, Rihanna” – South African Singer Tyla Says

Singer, Tyla, from South Africa has elevated Afrobeats musician Wizkid to the same level as musical greats like Drake, Rihanna, and the late Michael Jackson.

During a recent interview on The Bianca Show, Tyla was asked which five musicians she thought were the best of all time. The “Water” crooner listed Michael Jackson, Britney Spears, Drake, Rihanna, and Wizkid.

She explained that Wizkid’s standing on the list was a result of his longevity and influence in the African music scene.

Tyla said, “My top five musical artists of all-time, obviously, Michael Jackson, Rihanna, Drake… It is always difficult to find the last one.”

“There are so many but I will say Wizkid. He has been around so long and has done so much for the culture and the genre[African music], so I definitely put him there.”