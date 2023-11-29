“Music Has Not Started Paying Me” – Whitemoney Spills

Popular reality star and talented singer, Whitemoney has surprised Nigerians with the recent admission he made about his music career, as he revealed the aspect of music that gives him money.

The winner of the BBNaija season 6 was recently interviewed by BBC Igbo, wherein he spoke about his career as a musician.

Whitemoney disclosed that although music hasn’t started to pay him, he’s still committed to using his songs to deliver a powerful message.

He further said that although he hasn’t, as yet, started making money from people streaming his songs, he, however, makes money from performances.

Additionally, Whitemoney noted that he knows he doesn’t have a voice that might be considered ‘fine’ but he doesn’t sing to please anyone, particularly his detractors.

His words…

“The truth is singing has not started paying me, I do not get money from streaming, but I get money from performances. I do not have the best voice but I have a message and melody.

“People criticise me, even those paid to criticise me, what you need to know is that I do not sing to make you feel fine or please you because you do not feed me or fund my musical career.”