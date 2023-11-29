Lagos Govt Seals Hotels, Church Over Noise Pollution (Photos)

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has sealed seven hotels and a branch of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in the metropolis, for causing noise pollution to the environment.

The agency led this out in a statement made available on its X handle on Tuesday, adding that they were sealed for environmental degradation.

The statement reads: “Today, the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), as part of its mandate of protecting the environment from pollution and any other form of environmental degradation, took strong action by sealing some establishments, including hotels, an event centre, and a church.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the establishments sealed are, Infinity Westabul Hotel & Suites, De-Orange Place Lounge & Event, Hollysee Hotel & Suites, B & S Hotel & Suites, the Redeemed Christian Church of God, INN Hotel and Suites, Bellevouge Lodge and Bar, and 924 Hotel & Suites.

The sealed properties are located at Katangua, Ifako Ijaiye, Oko Oba, Agege, Baruwa, Iyana Ipaja, and Dopemu in Lagos State.