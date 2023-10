Lagos Govt To Prosecute Night Club Staff For Brutalising LASEPA Officials

The Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, has vowed to prosecute eleven employees of 10 POTS Night Club, located at 2A Admiralty Way, Lekki, who assaulted its officials on duty.

In a statement made available by the Director, of Public Affairs, Kunle Adeshina, led this out on Sunday in the state.

Kunle disclosed that the club staff broke the seal of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA).

He added that the commissioner spoke in the aftermath of the arrest of the 11 employees (four males, seven females) of the night club, who were arrested after brutalising state officials who had earlier sealed the premises for noise pollution.

He added that they would all be arraigned before appropriate courts of law on Monday along with the property owner to serve as a deterrent to others who might consider embracing such illegal options.

He said: “The arrested employees removed the seal of LASEPA, which was used to secure the premises between 11.11 a.m and 11.33 a.m. on Saturday, October 14, following enforcement activities.

“By 12.44 p.m., when LASEPA operatives returned to the club, it had been reopened and back to business.

“Attempts to reseal the premises were violently resisted by the staffers, inflicting bodily harm on state officials, necessitating the call for reinforcement of security.”