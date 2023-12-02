“I Get Money, 30 Mansions” – Portable Brags (Video)

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Portable, has claimed being extremely wealthy in an exclusive chat, bragging about owning about thirty mansions.

During a recent chat on Adesope’s live show, Portable discussed his life experiences, rise to fame, wealth, and music.

When discussing his financial status, the singer said, “I get money ooo,” indicating his wealth and claiming ownership of around 30 mansions in the country.

Shortly after his statement, fans and well-wishers flooded the comment section of the post to share their reactions.

READ MORE: Burna Boy Chooses Eba And Egusi Over Foreign Delicacy (Video)

See some reactions below:

@VeryPrecious1_: “He took over Small Doctor’s niche.”

@OgunnubiD: “This one kna noisemaker.”

@BalogunREADONE: “Portable with the vibes.”

@segoslavia: “30 mansions? I’m sure he doesn’t know not all houses are categorized as mansions.”

@ElpadrinoSnr: “Dude his smart. He invested in property buying.”

@GabrielTari_: “Ahh, this guy for real?

Watch video,

https://x.com/onejoblessboy/status/1730576641020101037?s=46&t=0Ses2497mFDgd6BL-n_Bqg