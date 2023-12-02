Burna Boy Chooses Eba And Egusi Over Foreign Delicacy (Video)

Burna Boy, real name Damini Ogulu, has stirred reactions on social media for turning down a delicacy from abroad in favour of Eba and egusi soup.

In a recent food testing interview with LADbible, the singer was asked to select his favourite dish from a number of Nigerian and British dishes.

Jollof rice and cauliflower cheese were served to Burna Boy in the initial round of meals. One of the interview’s biggest highlights was Burna’s decisive rejection of cauliflower cheese.

He declined the cauliflower cheese, noting that it tasted awful in his mind but not touching it or tasting it.

Pot Noodles and Eba with Egusi Soup was the second round of dishes that were served. The famous Afrobeat musician tasted the Pot Noodles and observed that he would need to use a special sauce to make it work with the Jollof Rice.

During the interview, he disclosed that his favourite food is jollof. Then, rather than merely tasting the Egusi soup, Burna Boy opened the Eba package and began to eat.

”He said this is eba, garri, cassava in English and this is egunsi I don’t know the English”

Watch video;

https://x.com/ladbible/status/1729545948290756846?s=46&t=0Ses2497mFDgd6BL-n_Bqg