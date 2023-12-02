“I’m Looking For 2 To 3 Boyfriends” – Reaction As Asisat Oshoala In Search For Suitors, Lists Criteria

Professional footballer, Asisat Oshoala has launched a search for two to three boyfriends as she also listed her criteria for eligible and interested men.

The Nigerian soccer player hinted that she’s single and open to mingle.

Since it’s December, she declared that she’s interested in getting into a relationship.

According to her, she needs like two to three boyfriends in various locations, one abroad and two in Nigeria.

READ MORE: Portable Delighted As He Experiences Snow For The First Time (Video)

She listed out her preference to be a tall man, preferably dark and must he rich.

Asisat wrote:

“December don come oo….Abeg where dem dey apply for BF, I go need like 2 or 3 edakun see. 1 abroad , 2 for naija. Rich niggas only pis must be TALL too , preferably dark skin”

Read reactions below:

jully_mk wrote: “This lady is effortlessly funny”

omolade_junior wrote: “Go for dj chicken”

jboyrug said: “He pain me na the rich Nigga disqualify me ooo even the rich no one the poor if you get money come they follow poor girls na you Know ooo”

everythinganne_ said: “If agba baller dey find Boyfriend, who kon be me. Edakun any Tall dark kind guy?”

See her post below: