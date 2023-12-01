Controversial singer, Portable has shown his astonishment in a viral video as he experienced snowfall for the very first time.

Recall that the street singer is currently on a tour through the United States during winter, so he was able to experience snow, which has made him extremely happy.

In a viral video that made its way to the internet, Portable could be seen expressing awe at nature’s magic as he kept on talking about the moment and how it was so unusual for him.

READ MORE: Tonto Dikeh Pens Open Letter To Mohbad’s Father Over Allegation Of Charging N10-15k For Interviews

Unable to contain his excitement, he described the effect as though iceblocks are falling down from the heavens.

Read some reactions below:

@TroysHelena wrote; “Seeing snow for the first time this would definitely be most people’s reaction 😂😂😂”

@_Faithforyou said; “Anyone who hate portable have mental health challenge cos this guy is of Vibes 😂😂😂.”

@UTDTreytips said; “Don’t even come for him, everyone who experienced the snowfall for the first time are always excited. It’s a special feeling. 🥰 wait till you experience it for the first time to know how it feels. 😎”

@SportArena11 stated; “In life, just be yourself. Some will like you for it, and others wouldn’t, but those that did will love you.”

@1Dreylexy said; “Portable is clear man is not going down anytime soon😂 if he remain small he go shout to dey relevant again 😂”

Watch video