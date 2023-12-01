“Ogun Finance Director Was Attacked, Killed By Insiders” – Police

The Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, said those behind Wednesday’s murder of the Director of Finance in Governor Dapo Abiodun’s office, Mr. Taiwo Oyekanmi, are insiders.

Recall that Oyekanmi was shot and killed on his way back from the bank, where he had taken a bullion truck to take out some cash for the state.

However, Alamutu on Thursday, told Punch Newspaper that the heist and murder were planned. He questioned how the armed criminals were able to enter the bullion van while fully armed.

He claimed that the gunmen got word from an informant that the deceased was on his way to the bank to make withdrawals.

Alamutu said: “From the information we have, it is obvious that it was premeditated. It was an in-house (thing). We have this feeling because, how did they know that they would need a hammer to break the receptacle?

“And they must have been lurking around the bank area, waiting for the man or he must have been trailed to that area and they must have had information that he was going to take a large amount of money from the bank. So, we are working on it.

“They (the armed robbers) came in a Toyota Corolla with a registration number yet unknown. They are about five, putting on hoods to conceal their identity. By God’s grace, we will do everything possible to ensure we get at them.”