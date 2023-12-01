Man Grateful As He, His Wife Survive Accident Without Scratch After Fuel Tanker Fell On His Car

A young man, has thanked God for saving his life following a horrific accident in which a tanker full of petrol fell on top their vehicle.

On the microblogging site, X, a user, narrated how he and his spouse nearly perished in a fuel tanker accident.

According to him, a fully loaded truck collapsed on their car, leaving them stranded in a crushed vehicle for almost an hour.

When help eventually arrived, he and his wife walked out hale and hearty, without any of their bones crushed despite the weight of the truck.

“I haven’t tweeted about this before. On the 6th of October, while driving home, our car was rammed into by a tanker fully laden with petrol. The tanker head fell on us, and we got trapped for over one hour. My wife and I walked out of this scene without a broken bone,” he wrote.

Sharing the photos from the accident scene, all two vehicles affected by the crash were crushed beyond repair.

Netizens have since congratulated the man and his wife for escaping such life threatening situation and coming out unscarred despite the severity of the accident.