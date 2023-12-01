“You Have 24 Hours To Prove CP Recruited Thugs Or Face Consequences Of Your Allegation” – Police Tells Kogi SDP Spokesman

The Nigeria Police Force has given the spokesperson of Kogi’s Social Democratic Party, Farouk Adejoh, 24 hours to throw more light on his allegation that the Commissioner of Police, Bethrand Onuoha was responsible for recruiting thugs for a particular political party in the state.

It was gathered that the mouthpiece of the State’s Police Command, SP William Ovye Aya, in a statement on Thursday, described Adejoh’s allegation as a direct insult to the integrity and authority of the Force.

He directed Ajejoh to substantiate his allegation against the State Police Command and the Commissioner of Police or face the consequences of his action.

He said: “The Police Command doesn’t belong to any political party. Our responsibility is to protect lives and property, a mandate we have protected without fear or favour.

“Today, we received reports of a protest gone awry at the State Office of the Independent National Electoral Commission. The CP swiftly directed the deployment of officers and men to restore normalcy at the INEC Office.

“Our concern is the protection of the staff and property of the Electoral Commission as well as the safety of the citizens transacting businesses around the INEC Office.

“With the support of other security agencies, calm was restored at the INEC State Headquarters.

“How the operation that restored peace at the INEC Office has infuriated the Social Democratic Party is what we don’t understand. The protesters who blocked the road and were burning tires to scare people were all wearing the fez caps of the Social Democratic Party.”