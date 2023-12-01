Four Escape Death In Ogun Road Accident

No fewer than four persons have narrowly escaped death on Thursday when four vehicles rammed into each other at Ibafo in the Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that a truck owned by the Ogun State Waste Management Authority was clearing refuse on the expressway when a white Hyundai Hiace bus with registration number FST388YE crashed into it from behind at a high speed.

However, two other vehicles, a Toyota Sienna and a Toyota Camry with registration numbers MUS398FR and JJJ806HV, respectively collided with each other.

According to PUNCH, the occupants of the white Toyota Hiace bus, whose identities could not be disclosed, sustained serious injuries and had been rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

It was gathered that the accident resulted in traffic congestion along the axis, with passers-by coordinating the movement of vehicles.