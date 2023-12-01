Kizz Daniel Gifts Himself A Rolls-Royce Cullinan As He Marks 10 Years On Stage (Video)

Kizz Daniel, an Afrobeat singer, is ecstatic to be celebrating his ten years on stage and he has gifted himself a luxurious Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Taking to his Instagram story, the singer posted a video, thanking his Creator for officially marking 10 years on stage.

While noting that he decided to gift himself, Kizz Daniel cheered to many more decades and also sent his love to the Vado Nation.

He wrote: “Officially a decade on stage today …. Alhamdulillah. Decided to gift myself. Cheers to many more decades. Love to Vado Nation.”

Fans took to the comment section to celebrate the FlyBoy boss on his latest achievement.

See reactions below:



pioto1_ penned: “Kizz Daniel has no bad songs. Hit songs always. He deserves it.”

mayorsoj reacted: “Kizz Daniel wasnt joking when he said ‘’e go shock you say I get money pass your faves”

olusola4hope wrote: “Congratulations Vado. More wins to come”

domingo_loso said: “M0ney dey entertainment o. Congratulations”