Oladips Lashes Out At Qdot For Debunking His Death Claims

Rapper, Oladips, has criticised his colleague Qdot for debunking his death while his family wasn’t sure about his situation.

The musician was the subject of recent rumours that he was deceased, but Qdot refuted those claims on his Instagram page.

Since then, Oladips had revealed he is still alive while claiming he had been through a lot and would share the details with the public as soon as he feels better.

He blamed Qdot for denying his death, especially considering that they hadn’t spoken since January 2, 2022, but he gave the impression that he had just conversed with him on phone.

Oladips bemoaned that after going through so much, anything could have happened. He claimed to have proof and promised to give the details of the whole story.

He also addressed the man who posted that he was eating Turkey and rice, alongside a video of both of them hugging.

According to him, the video was made over two years ago and he would teach the young man a lesson for making it look like he pranked Nigerians about his death.

See post below