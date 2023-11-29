“You No Be Best Rapper For Where I Dey” – Portable Tells Odumodublvck

Controversial singer, Portable has taken to social media to remind Nigerian rapper, Odumodublvck who raps better.

Portable questioned Odumodublvck’s claim to be the best rapper in Abuja, recalling their rap battle at the Edem Garden Nigeria’s Got Talent competition.

He mentioned that he always consistently comes first when he raps in Yoruba ahead of the rapper in all competitions.

He debunked the perception that Odumodublvck is the best rapper in Abuja.

Portable declared he is the best in everything including singing, dancing and even rapping.

In his words,

”You talk say you be best rapper for where I dey, na me be best everything, for Eden garden odumodu no no me”

Netizens took to the comment section to express how Portable drags everyone just to remain relevant.

See reactions below:

ajero_snazzy reacted: “Song don finish for this werey mouth….. na just clout him dey chase😒😒”

otegaododoru wrote: “This guy understand how to make content money more than any other person. People still don’t get it that he’s doing all he does to keep on being on the algorithm throughout the year. More like what yul Edochie was doing”

tonia.gram_ said: “Na every artist portable go drag? 😂😂😂”

Watch video,